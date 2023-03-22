Insider Selling: Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) CEO Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) CEO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $578,610.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 552,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,506,274.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Andrew Hykes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 20th, Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total value of $557,100.00.

Inari Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NARI opened at $65.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.28 and a 200-day moving average of $67.35. Inari Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $50.50 and a one year high of $95.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inari Medical

Inari Medical ( NASDAQ:NARI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $107.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.85 million. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 7.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NARI. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Inari Medical by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,626,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,313 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Inari Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,924,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 400.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,273,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,952,000 after buying an additional 1,019,378 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,415,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,404,000 after buying an additional 858,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,302,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,581,000 after buying an additional 573,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Inari Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Inari Medical from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Inari Medical from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.56.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Further Reading

