Insider Selling: MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) Senior Officer Sells 28,786 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Mar 22nd, 2023

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEGGet Rating) Senior Officer Erik Alexander Alson sold 28,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.52, for a total transaction of C$533,116.72.

MEG Energy Trading Up 3.9 %

TSE MEG opened at C$20.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.64. The firm has a market cap of C$5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$21.31 and a 200 day moving average price of C$19.29. MEG Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of C$13.91 and a 52 week high of C$24.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MEG shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$20.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MEG Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$23.78.

About MEG Energy

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

