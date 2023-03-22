Insider Selling: Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) Senior Officer Sells 6,778 Shares of Stock

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) Senior Officer Veronica H. Foley sold 6,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.10, for a total transaction of C$441,247.80.

Shares of TSE:PD opened at C$68.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$89.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$92.12. Precision Drilling Co. has a 1-year low of C$61.79 and a 1-year high of C$116.60. The stock has a market cap of C$940.22 million, a PE ratio of -34.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 3.18.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.60 by C($2.33). Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. The company had revenue of C$510.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$486.40 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Precision Drilling Co. will post 12.6836735 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on PD shares. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$175.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$138.90.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

