Insider Selling: Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) CEO Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total value of $552,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,153 shares in the company, valued at $15,123,162.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Luc Seraphin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 13th, Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of Rambus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total value of $513,250.00.

Rambus Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ RMBS opened at $45.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.05. Rambus Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $46.16.

Institutional Trading of Rambus

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $122.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.93 million. Rambus had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a positive return on equity of 21.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Research analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Rambus by 100.2% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 180,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,590,000 after buying an additional 90,365 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Rambus by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 423,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,773,000 after acquiring an additional 53,879 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Rambus in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Rambus by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 438,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rambus by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RMBS shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Rambus from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rambus in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on Rambus from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut Rambus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Rambus from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

