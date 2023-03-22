Insider Selling: Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Director Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total transaction of $602,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,796 shares in the company, valued at $761,743.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shockwave Medical Stock Up 4.0 %

Shockwave Medical stock opened at $215.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 37.72 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $191.20 and its 200-day moving average is $232.20. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.36 and a fifty-two week high of $320.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 6.06.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $2.72. The company had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.04 million. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 44.10% and a return on equity of 59.99%. Shockwave Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $290.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $247.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shockwave Medical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Shockwave Medical during the third quarter worth $58,000. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

