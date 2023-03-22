Insider Selling: Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) insider Oded Edelman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.14, for a total value of $731,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,051,809.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

Shares of SIG opened at $74.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.18. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1 year low of $48.31 and a 1 year high of $84.11.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 46.64% and a net margin of 4.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Signet Jewelers

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is presently 12.68%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GMT Capital Corp lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 171.0% in the fourth quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 732,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,790,000 after buying an additional 462,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 857.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 457,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,083,000 after buying an additional 409,355 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,605,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,484,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 453,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,871,000 after buying an additional 225,852 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SIG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

