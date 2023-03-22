Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 918 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 70.1% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Gleason Group Inc. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 111.1% during the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $407,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,769 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 33,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.61, for a total value of $8,166,286.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,096,653.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $407,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,396 shares of company stock worth $20,438,478. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $246.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.40 billion, a PE ratio of 67.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.29. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.07 and a 12-month high of $308.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.15.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 21.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on ISRG. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $316.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $318.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.83.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

