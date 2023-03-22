Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR) Shares Purchased by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 669,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,460,000 after buying an additional 39,692 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,447,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,949,000 after buying an additional 560,465 shares in the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $453,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $871,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $590,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCR stock opened at $19.07 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $20.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.99.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

