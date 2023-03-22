Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for HEICO (HEI)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of HEICO (NYSE: HEI) in the last few weeks:

3/16/2023 – HEICO is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/8/2023 – HEICO was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/1/2023 – HEICO had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $172.00 to $184.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/1/2023 – HEICO had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $169.00 to $190.00.

2/28/2023 – HEICO was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/27/2023 – HEICO had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $180.00 to $205.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/24/2023 – HEICO had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $180.00 to $190.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

HEICO Stock Performance

Shares of HEI stock opened at $167.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.91. HEICO Co. has a one year low of $126.95 and a one year high of $177.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.80, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.18.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. HEICO had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $620.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that HEICO Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HEICO

In other HEICO news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $35,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other HEICO news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $35,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.33, for a total transaction of $2,509,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,298,336.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 3,633 shares of company stock valued at $570,635 and have sold 19,508 shares valued at $3,067,278. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HEI. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO in the first quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO in the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,119,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of HEICO by 4.9% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 43,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HEICO by 3,192.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,138,939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $174,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.08% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Corp. engages in the manufacturing of electronic equipment for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

Featured Stories

