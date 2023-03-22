IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,222 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 412 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $7,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total value of $1,003,062.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,128.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total value of $1,003,062.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,128.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,922,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

IQV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.81.

Shares of IQV opened at $196.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $36.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $218.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.43. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.75 and a 12-month high of $254.94.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 31.88%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

