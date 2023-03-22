IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Sells $374,500.00 in Stock

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of IRadimed stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total transaction of $374,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 562,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,082,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

IRadimed Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IRMD opened at $38.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.77 and its 200-day moving average is $31.90. IRadimed Co. has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $55.92. The company has a market cap of $483.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65 and a beta of 1.03.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. IRadimed had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $14.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.93 million. Equities analysts predict that IRadimed Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

IRadimed Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from IRadimed’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.54%.

Several brokerages recently commented on IRMD. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of IRadimed from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IRadimed in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of IRadimed

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in IRadimed by 51.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in IRadimed by 82.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in IRadimed by 107.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in IRadimed in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in IRadimed by 142.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,001 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

IRadimed Company Profile

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

