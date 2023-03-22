iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Position Cut by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 833 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $74,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SLQD opened at $48.15 on Wednesday. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.91 and a twelve month high of $49.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.86.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.113 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%.

