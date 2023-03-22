iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) Shares Acquired by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 755 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $2,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AGZ. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $382,000. Sharper & Granite LLC acquired a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $853,000. Finally, Tri Star Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 9,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. 11.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AGZ opened at $107.65 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.00. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a one year low of $105.00 and a one year high of $112.94.

About iShares Agency Bond ETF

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

