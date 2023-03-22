iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Acquired by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA grew its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 99.6% in the third quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $19.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $16.34 and a 1 year high of $23.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.02.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

