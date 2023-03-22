iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Shares Sold by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 56.7% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 7,688.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYF opened at $71.22 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $66.04 and a 1 year high of $88.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.86.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

