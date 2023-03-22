iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Sold by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IHI. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the third quarter valued at $46,000.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $52.89 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1-year low of $46.21 and a 1-year high of $62.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.73.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.