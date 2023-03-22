J. Christopher Hurt Sells 22,930 Shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) Stock

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) insider J. Christopher Hurt sold 22,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $546,651.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,582.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Build-A-Bear Workshop Stock Up 1.1 %
BBW stock opened at $24.27 on Wednesday. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.47 and a 52-week high of $26.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.11. The company has a market capitalization of $357.98 million, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.91.
Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $145.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.
Build-A-Bear Workshop Increases Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Build-A-Bear Workshop
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 226.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 27,277 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,438 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 10,275 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 670,825 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,263,000 after acquiring an additional 72,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 181,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 17,751 shares during the last quarter.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com raised Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.
About Build-A-Bear Workshop
Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer, which offers interactive retail-entertainment experiences. It operates through following segments: Direct-To-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. The Direct-To-Consumer segment offers company-owned retail stores located in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Denmark, China, and e-commerce sites.
Featured Articles
