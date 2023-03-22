J. Christopher Hurt Sells 22,930 Shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) Stock

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) insider J. Christopher Hurt sold 22,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $546,651.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,582.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Stock Up 1.1 %

BBW stock opened at $24.27 on Wednesday. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.47 and a 52-week high of $26.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.11. The company has a market capitalization of $357.98 million, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.91.

Get Build-A-Bear Workshop alerts:

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $145.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Build-A-Bear Workshop

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from Build-A-Bear Workshop’s previous special dividend of $1.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 226.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 27,277 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,438 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 10,275 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 670,825 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,263,000 after acquiring an additional 72,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 181,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 17,751 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

(Get Rating)

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer, which offers interactive retail-entertainment experiences. It operates through following segments: Direct-To-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. The Direct-To-Consumer segment offers company-owned retail stores located in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Denmark, China, and e-commerce sites.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.