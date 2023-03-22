Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL) Senior Officer John Doherty Sells 11,682 Shares

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL – Get Rating) Senior Officer John Doherty sold 11,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.60, for a total value of C$392,515.20.
Jamieson Wellness Stock Down 1.4 %
Jamieson Wellness stock opened at C$29.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.36. Jamieson Wellness Inc. has a 52 week low of C$28.91 and a 52 week high of C$38.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$34.53 and its 200 day moving average price is C$34.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.53.
Jamieson Wellness Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Jamieson Wellness’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.74%.
About Jamieson Wellness
Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.
