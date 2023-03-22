Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL) Senior Officer John Doherty Sells 11,682 Shares

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL – Get Rating) Senior Officer John Doherty sold 11,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.60, for a total value of C$392,515.20.

Jamieson Wellness Stock Down 1.4 %

Jamieson Wellness stock opened at C$29.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.36. Jamieson Wellness Inc. has a 52 week low of C$28.91 and a 52 week high of C$38.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$34.53 and its 200 day moving average price is C$34.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.53.

Get Jamieson Wellness alerts:

Jamieson Wellness Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Jamieson Wellness’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Jamieson Wellness

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$39.00 to C$38.50 in a report on Friday, February 24th. CIBC cut their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$41.00 to C$37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$42.84.

(Get Rating)

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jamieson Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamieson Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.