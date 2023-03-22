JDM Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 65,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,737,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 2.6% of JDM Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $43.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.82 and its 200 day moving average is $41.93. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $49.06. The stock has a market cap of $104.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

