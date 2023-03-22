Jenkins Wealth Makes New Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Jenkins Wealth acquired a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,915 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 15,185 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Amazon.com by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 139,183 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,691,000 after buying an additional 6,666 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its position in Amazon.com by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 8,383 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 27,681 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $100.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a PE ratio of -375.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.95. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $170.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $375,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 560,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,555,952.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,394 shares of company stock valued at $6,994,626 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Amazon.com from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Amazon.com from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark raised their target price on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.72.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

