Jenkins Wealth Makes New Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Jenkins Wealth acquired a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,915 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 15,185 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Amazon.com by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 139,183 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,691,000 after buying an additional 6,666 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its position in Amazon.com by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 8,383 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 27,681 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Trading Up 3.0 %
NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $100.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a PE ratio of -375.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.95. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $170.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $375,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 560,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,555,952.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,394 shares of company stock valued at $6,994,626 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Amazon.com from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Amazon.com from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark raised their target price on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.72.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
