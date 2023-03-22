John E. Warnock Sells 1,500 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total value of $536,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,635,363.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Adobe Stock Up 3.1 %

ADBE opened at $374.22 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $354.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $333.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $473.49.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. VELA Investment Management LLC grew its position in Adobe by 122.2% in the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Adobe in the first quarter worth $15,947,000. United Bank grew its position in Adobe by 34.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Adobe by 21.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,609,000 after acquiring an additional 91,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its position in Adobe by 138.3% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Adobe from $370.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $395.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $415.70.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

