Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Shares Gap Up to $191.63

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $191.63, but opened at $209.90. Karuna Therapeutics shares last traded at $177.00, with a volume of 641,391 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on KRTX shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $214.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $323.00 target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $276.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.69.

Karuna Therapeutics Trading Down 11.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $193.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.20.

Insider Activity

Karuna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KRTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($2.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.26) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.30 million for the quarter. The business’s revenue was down 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.94) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.14, for a total transaction of $40,028.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,370,457.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.14, for a total value of $40,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,837 shares in the company, valued at $4,370,457.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.51, for a total value of $947,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,481,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,227 shares of company stock worth $4,141,825. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Karuna Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 583,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,635,000 after buying an additional 57,892 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $269,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

