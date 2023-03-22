Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,835 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $6,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 193.7% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 17,085.7% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer acquired 1,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.70 per share, for a total transaction of $34,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,001 shares in the company, valued at $971,634.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert S. Singer acquired 1,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.70 per share, for a total transaction of $34,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,001 shares in the company, valued at $971,634.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony Shoemaker acquired 5,297 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.82 per share, for a total transaction of $184,441.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 62,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,169,181.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 74,797 shares of company stock worth $2,609,558 and have sold 30,127,700 shares worth $1,037,197,872. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Down 0.2 %

KDP opened at $35.15 on Wednesday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.35 and a 52 week high of $41.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.61. The firm has a market cap of $49.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 79.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KDP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

Further Reading

