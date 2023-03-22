KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Gap Up to $11.53

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.53, but opened at $11.96. KeyCorp shares last traded at $12.21, with a volume of 4,609,449 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on KEY. Piper Sandler raised shares of KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.50 to $16.50 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.87.

KeyCorp Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.57 and its 200 day moving average is $17.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.31.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.17). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 22.46%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 42.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KeyCorp news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $25,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,344.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $701,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,855,905.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $25,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,344.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KeyCorp

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 26,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in KeyCorp by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its position in KeyCorp by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 60,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in KeyCorp by 0.7% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 88,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in KeyCorp by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Further Reading

