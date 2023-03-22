Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Senior Officer Sells C$430,200.00 in Stock

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Rating) Senior Officer Paul Carreiro sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$172.08, for a total value of C$430,200.00.

Paul Carreiro also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kinaxis alerts:

On Wednesday, March 15th, Paul Carreiro sold 1,447 shares of Kinaxis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$169.47, for a total value of C$245,221.06.

Kinaxis Stock Performance

TSE KXS opened at C$183.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 183.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$159.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$150.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.19, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Kinaxis Inc. has a 1-year low of C$119.48 and a 1-year high of C$184.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Kinaxis

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KXS. CIBC lifted their target price on Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Kinaxis from C$203.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their target price on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$210.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$217.50.

(Get Rating)

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.