KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 361.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 640,183 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 501,449 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.07% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $29,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KKR. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 580 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 53.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $51.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.94 billion, a PE ratio of -37.52, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.83 and a 200 day moving average of $50.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $41.77 and a one year high of $62.29.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.16. KKR & Co. Inc. had a negative net margin of 14.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is -45.59%.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $295,108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $295,108,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $2,217,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,434,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,508,943.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on KKR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.50 target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.92.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management segment and Insurance segment.

