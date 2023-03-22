KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Buys Shares of 16,948 MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 403,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 23,553 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 1,728.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 20,659 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 529,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 218,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 277,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 65,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDXG opened at $3.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $407.27 million, a PE ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 1.60. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a one year low of $2.43 and a one year high of $5.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.39.

MiMedx Group ( NASDAQ:MDXG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $74.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.31 million. Analysts anticipate that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MDXG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MiMedx Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

In related news, insider Robert Benjamin Stein sold 12,355 shares of MiMedx Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total value of $52,385.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 266,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129,188.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MiMedx Group news, insider Robert Benjamin Stein sold 12,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total value of $52,385.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 266,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129,188.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter M. Carlson sold 12,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total transaction of $51,117.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 534,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,264,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,354 shares of company stock worth $287,943 in the last quarter. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane, EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matrix derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

