KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Buys Shares of 4,742 First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTCS stock opened at $71.91 on Wednesday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.01 and a fifty-two week high of $79.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.43.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.292 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%.

(Get Rating)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Further Reading

