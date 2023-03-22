KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Has $244,000 Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lowered its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,141 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 368.0% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $81.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $108.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.07. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $75.76 and a one year high of $114.31.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic purchased 6,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $63,428.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,999,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,394,645.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.72.

Medtronic Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

