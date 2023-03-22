KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Has $250,000 Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC reduced its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,215 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 16,638.6% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 194,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after buying an additional 193,341 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,328,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 504,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,475,000 after buying an additional 26,675 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FPE opened at $15.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.14. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $15.42 and a twelve month high of $19.09.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

