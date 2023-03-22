KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Invests $210,000 in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RWR opened at $85.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.91. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $79.15 and a 52 week high of $122.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.17.

About SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.