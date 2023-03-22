KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Invests $218,000 in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,276,000 after acquiring an additional 602,148 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 115.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 701,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,868,000 after purchasing an additional 375,996 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,628,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4,403.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 158,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,745,000 after purchasing an additional 155,128 shares during the period. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 301,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,757,000 after purchasing an additional 137,704 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $131.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.25. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $119.81 and a twelve month high of $154.69. The company has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

