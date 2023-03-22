KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Invests $309,000 in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AON. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its stake in shares of AON by 8,264.4% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 3,765,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,961,000 after buying an additional 3,719,990 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in AON by 749.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 625,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,572,000 after purchasing an additional 551,932 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in AON by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,734,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,744,000 after purchasing an additional 260,537 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in AON by 6,802.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 158,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,468,000 after purchasing an additional 156,241 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in AON during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,643,000. 86.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total transaction of $196,428.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,535,423.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AON news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total transaction of $311,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,893.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total transaction of $196,428.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,535,423.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,389 shares of company stock worth $22,664,130. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON stock opened at $304.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $62.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $310.44 and its 200 day moving average is $297.45. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $246.21 and a 1 year high of $341.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 1,165.31%. AON’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 14.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.48%.

AON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $339.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.80.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

