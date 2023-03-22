KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Makes New $53,000 Investment in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SOFI. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 41.6% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,266,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,973,000 after acquiring an additional 22,288 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 197.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 4.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 54,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SOFI. Wedbush increased their price target on SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.42.

In other news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $995,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,984,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,092,128.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $995,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,984,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,092,128.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Robert S. Lavet sold 200,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $1,612,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,253,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,101,348.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

SOFI stock opened at $5.57 on Wednesday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.24 and a 52-week high of $10.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 19.53%. The business had revenue of $443.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.84 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

