KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PJUL. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter worth $5,227,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter worth $1,887,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of PJUL opened at $31.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.33.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.