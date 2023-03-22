KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 1,770 Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 221.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 54,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,336,000 after acquiring an additional 37,342 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 163.3% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 733,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,965,000 after acquiring an additional 73,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 231,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,792,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $182.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $182.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.18. The company has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $159.02 and a 52-week high of $213.09.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

