KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 8,220 Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $46.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.20 and its 200-day moving average is $45.85. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $54.67.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.