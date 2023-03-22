KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Takes Position in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 61.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 29,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total transaction of $38,988.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 530,736 shares in the company, valued at $695,264.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 29,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total value of $38,988.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 530,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,264.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 75,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total transaction of $100,149.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,918,194 shares in the company, valued at $18,511,198.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,004,345 shares of company stock worth $6,920,074 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks Trading Up 8.9 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.19 and a 12-month high of $4.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.12.

DNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ginkgo Bioworks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.39.

Ginkgo Bioworks Profile

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

