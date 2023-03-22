KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 142.9% in the second quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,943,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,031,000 after buying an additional 1,143,396 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 1,926,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,968,000 after purchasing an additional 295,418 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,369,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,566,000 after purchasing an additional 68,726 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,248,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,701,000 after purchasing an additional 60,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,656,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $88.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.41. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $75.71 and a 52 week high of $102.03.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.