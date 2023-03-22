KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Takes Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 72.5% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $33.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.42 and a 200-day moving average of $32.27. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $37.52.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

