LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,634 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 4.0% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $24,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 222,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,321,000 after acquiring an additional 99,636 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,455,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,085,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,451.4% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a $156.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPM stock opened at $130.55 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.70 and its 200-day moving average is $129.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $384.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $144.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.11%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $3,247,895.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 48,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,778,516.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $134.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,448.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,041.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $3,247,895.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 48,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,778,516.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,887 shares of company stock worth $5,315,762 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

