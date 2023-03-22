Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) CFO Sells $573,780.00 in Stock

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 6,000 shares of Lamar Advertising stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.63, for a total transaction of $573,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,912,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Lamar Advertising Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $96.20 on Wednesday. Lamar Advertising has a one year low of $81.10 and a one year high of $119.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.30.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.04). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 35.56%. The business had revenue of $535.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 115.74%.

LAMR has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lamar Advertising

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,086,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,520,365,000 after acquiring an additional 43,704 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,112,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,257,000 after acquiring an additional 536,345 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,423,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,930,000 after acquiring an additional 36,807 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,190,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,853,000 after acquiring an additional 582,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,844,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,265,000 after acquiring an additional 14,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

Further Reading

