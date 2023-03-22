Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) Director Sells C$653,749.56 in Stock

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Rating) Director Jonathan David Evans sold 20,103 shares of Lithium Americas stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.52, for a total value of C$653,749.56.

Lithium Americas Price Performance

LAC stock opened at C$28.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$30.65 and a 200-day moving average of C$32.50. The company has a current ratio of 52.06, a quick ratio of 52.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.74. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 12 month low of C$23.80 and a 12 month high of C$50.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.73 and a beta of 1.60.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$40.00 price target on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$37.60.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.