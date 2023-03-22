Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) Senior Officer Sells C$534,221.25 in Stock

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Rating) Senior Officer Eduard Epshtein sold 16,565 shares of Lithium Americas stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.25, for a total transaction of C$534,221.25.

Lithium Americas Trading Up 2.5 %

TSE:LAC opened at C$28.56 on Wednesday. Lithium Americas Corp. has a one year low of C$23.80 and a one year high of C$50.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.74, a quick ratio of 52.06 and a current ratio of 52.06. The firm has a market cap of C$4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.73 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$30.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$32.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$37.60.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

