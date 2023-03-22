Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Director Richard Dufresne Sells 5,000 Shares

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Rating) Director Richard Dufresne sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.35, for a total value of C$591,725.00.
Loblaw Companies Trading Down 1.9 %
L opened at C$114.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$36.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.06. Loblaw Companies Limited has a 52 week low of C$105.57 and a 52 week high of C$126.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$117.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$116.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.68.
Loblaw Companies Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.17%.
About Loblaw Companies
Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.
