MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Sells 4,517 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,409 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,517 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 3.2% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 75.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP boosted its stake in Apple by 200.0% during the third quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new position in Apple during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $159.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $179.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $147.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.25.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.24.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

