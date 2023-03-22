Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) Senior Officer Sells C$867,537.35 in Stock

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG – Get Rating) (NYSE:MGA) Senior Officer Eric Jon Wilds Wilds sold 15,685 shares of Magna International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.31, for a total value of C$867,537.35.

MG opened at C$70.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.63. Magna International Inc. has a 52 week low of C$63.55 and a 52 week high of C$91.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$79.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$76.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.612 per share. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.75%.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their target price on Magna International to C$83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Magna International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$75.57.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

