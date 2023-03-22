Marcum Wealth LLC Buys New Shares in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Centene by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,270,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,266,000 after buying an additional 855,690 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Centene by 130.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,300,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,905,000 after buying an additional 2,438,316 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Centene by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,979,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,672,000 after buying an additional 32,165 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Centene by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,399,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,489,000 after buying an additional 183,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Centene by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,226,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,614,000 after buying an additional 109,994 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Centene news, COO James E. Murray bought 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.30 per share, for a total transaction of $494,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 136,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,984,926. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO James E. Murray purchased 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.30 per share, with a total value of $494,775.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 136,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,984,926. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.88 per share, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,912 shares in the company, valued at $856,234.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 46,750 shares of company stock worth $3,091,605. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Centene Stock Performance

NYSE CNC opened at $65.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.31. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $61.82 and a 12-month high of $98.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.56.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). Centene had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $35.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Centene announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, December 16th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Centene from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Centene from $97.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Centene from $103.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com raised Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Centene from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.39.

About Centene

(Get Rating)

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.