Marcum Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 1,066 iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 390.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 60.0% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period.

IWB opened at $220.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $221.33 and its 200-day moving average is $215.20. The stock has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $192.01 and a twelve month high of $256.17.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

