Marcum Wealth LLC Has $200,000 Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1,333.3% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

NYSE:AVB opened at $161.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $173.46 and its 200-day moving average is $174.77. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.69 and a 52-week high of $259.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.90.

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.59. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 78.42%.

AVB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $206.00 to $197.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $194.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.78.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

